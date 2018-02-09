Richard Pryor’s Wife Confirms He Slept With Marlon Brando

Richard Pryor’s Wife Confirms He Slept With Marlon Brando

Posted 3 hours ago
Richard Pryor

Source: David Hume Kennerly / Getty

Jennifer Pryor claims the comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality.

Man…Quincy Jones sure did spill a lot of tea in his interview with Vulture this week! One of the juicy tidbits he shared was that Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando had sex back in the day.

“Brando would “f*** anything. Anything! He’d f*** a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye,” Jones  said.

Well now Pryor’s widow is confirming that it’s all true!

According to TMZJennifer Pryor told them the “comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with friends, and documented it extensively in diaries” that she plans to publish them later this year. That, and she was clear: Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments.

She also shed more light on that relationship, saying that drugs were also a part of the culture back then.

“It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning,” she explained.

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about this:

BEAUTIES: What do you think of this revelation? Does this make you think of Richard Pryor any differently?

Photos