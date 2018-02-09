You Can Now Use Amazon Prime for Whole Foods Deliveries

Photo by

You Can Now Use Amazon Prime for Whole Foods Deliveries

Whole Foods sign hanging on a store entrance in Yonge Street...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

This is the latest in moves Amazon has made since acquiring Whole Foods for $13.7 billion.

Amazon is unleashing its powerful delivery service on Whole Foods.

The company announced Thursday that it will start delivering Whole Foods groceries using its Prime Now delivery service. Starting Thursday, Prime subscribers in four cities can get free two-hour delivery on thousands of Whole Foods items.

Amazon is starting the service in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach. It plans to expand delivery across the United States later this year.

If people want food faster, Amazon will deliver groceries within one-hour for $7.99. All purchases must add up to $35 or more and the service will be available daily between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Customers must be members of Amazon’s $99 yearly subscription Prime service to get the speedy deliveries.

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of CNN and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of John Leyba and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Roberto Machado Noa and Getty Images

Photos