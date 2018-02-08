News
Weed Yoga & Cannabis Spas Are On The Horizon In Colorado

The dawn of a new era.

Denver, Colorado is known as a go-to spot for many smokers due to the legal status of marijuana. However, when it comes to business and pot smoking, legal barriers can make things complicated.

That might change thanks to one business trying to mix weed and wellness practices. Owners of the Utopia All Natural Wellness Spa recently submitted a social consumption application to the city of Denver with the goal of becoming the first “fully licensed, state-legal cannabis spa.”

If their application is approved, Utopia will offer customers “cannabis infused massages, ganja yoga, and other cannabis-friendly activities to patrons 21 and older, as well as meditation coaching, educational seminars, and patient support and networking groups,” says a press release.

They’ll also offer “cannabis-friendly cooking classes, corporate retreats, and other private functions.” Though the spa will have areas designated for adult cannabis consumption, the business doesn’t expect to sell weed or cannabis-infused products at their location.

With Denver often leading the charge for marijuana legalization, this could be a groundbreaking development if you’re trying to meditate but also get a nice buzz. We’ll keep you updated on this weed yoga saga, but until then, let us know what you think on Twitter and Facebook!

