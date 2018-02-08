News
Home > News

Here’s Why Fans Are Freaking Out Over Cleveland Sending Isaiah Thomas To The Lakers

This one's a kick in the gut

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 15 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Welp, there goes that….

After only one season on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaiah Thomas has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Back in August, the Cavs acquired Thomas in a larger trade for Kyrie Irving, who was vocal about wanting to leave Cleveland. Now, 6 short months later (only only having played 15 games with the team because of his hip injury), Isaiah is already on his way to another team.

On Wednesday night–one day before the trade was announced–Thomas expressed his desire to stay right where he’s at and to not be traded anywhere else. He spoke after winning against the Timberwolves last night saying, “I’m tired of being traded. That’s not a good thing, but, I just want to be where I’m wanted. I like it here. It hasn’t been as planned, but I definitely want to be here. We definitely have a real chance to win an NBA championship and I want to be a part of that.”

The now soon-to-be Lakers player had been traded 3 times in his 7 NBA season prior to this new news, and it’s no doubt that Thomas must be pretty distraught right now. Before his move to Cleveland, he was very vocal about not wanting to move again, so this must be a kick in the gut for the point guard.

Not only do some people feel bad for Isaiah, but many think that the Lakers are gearing up to get LeBron James on the team–which has been the rumor for a while–so this trade is only further fueling that fire.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 16 hours ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 16 hours ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 17 hours ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 22 hours ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Photos