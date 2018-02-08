News
Justin Timberlake Is Teaming Up With Jordan Brand For A New York City Pop-Up Shop

JT is releasing exclusive collabs with several designers

Justin Timberlake has certainly been putting in work in the recent weeks to make his new music and the publicity surrounding it are all pretty cohesive. In just the past few weeks, JT has dropped his fifth solo album, Man of the Woods, and of course, performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show. Now, following up these big moves, the singer is launching his very own pop-up shop in New York City.

As a partnership with Bravado, Timberlake is set to release a couple exclusive collaborations with several different designer brands that supposedly coincide with the tracks on his albums. The Tennessee native posted several pictures on Instagram both announcing the pop-up shop and posting previews of the upcoming merchandise along with the names of his songs that are the inspiration behind them.  From the different posts, fans can see that his song “Higher Higher” is paired up with Jordan Brand, “Say Something” with Moleskin and “Hers,” “Flannel,” and “Montana” with Levi’s.

Those aren’t the only brans connected with the upcoming collabs, either. Others involved include HERON PRESTON, YETI, Best Made Co., Warby Parker, Pendleton, Maestro’s Classic, by Leor Yerushalmi and Lucchese.

The exact location of the shop–beside the fact that it’s in NYC–has not yet been announced, the event is set to open up on Friday, the 9th and last through Sunday, February 11.

