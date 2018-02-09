Master P Says C-Murder Is On A Hunger Strike In Prison & There Is Video Proving His Innocence

Master P wants the world to know that his brother is innocent and he has proof.
via: The Shaderoom
Master P’s brother Corey Miller also known as #CMurder has been in jail since 2009 after being convicted of shooting and killing a teen in a Louisiana nightclub. He was sentenced to life in prison, but he has always maintained his innocence. Last week, the rapper began a hunger strike to protest Angola Prison’s deplorable conditions, Assistant Warden Barrett Boeker, Warden Darrel Vannoy, The Department of Corrections and James LeBlanc The Secretary of DOC.
See his post below:
Free Corey Miller! Thanks to all the fans that’s been praying for my brother. He’s on a hunger strike in Angola. He’s been locked up for a crime he didn’t commit. Somebody has confessed and they even have footage,that they don’t want to put in the case. My brother is no angel and has done a lot of dumb stuff like most. But I love him and i will fight for him to bring awareness to this injustice. You can’t choose your family but you can choose your friends. When it get real we all we got. #freecoreymiller #FreeAllTheInnocent