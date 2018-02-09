Master P Says C-Murder Is On A Hunger Strike In Prison & There Is Video Proving His Innocence

Master P wants the world to know that his brother is innocent and he has proof.

via: The Shaderoom

Master P’s brother Corey Miller also known as #CMurder has been in jail since 2009 after being convicted of shooting and killing a teen in a Louisiana nightclub. He was sentenced to life in prison, but he has always maintained his innocence. Last week, the rapper began a hunger strike to protest Angola Prison’s deplorable conditions, Assistant Warden Barrett Boeker, Warden Darrel Vannoy, The Department of Corrections and James LeBlanc The Secretary of DOC.

See his post below:

