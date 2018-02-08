Richard Pryor’s Wife Confirms He Slept With Marlon Brando

Man…Quincy Jones sure did spill a lot of tea in his interview with Vulture this week! One of the juicy tidbits he shared was that Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando had sex back in the day.

“Brando would “f*** anything. Anything! He’d f*** a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye,” Jones said.

Well now Pryor’s widow is confirming that it’s all true!

Today Is OD: Richard Pryor's Widow Confirms That He Did In Fact Canoodle Corleone Cannolis With "The Godfather" Marlon Brando https://t.co/j77PUYgnue pic.twitter.com/em5uxpOwvz — Bossip (@Bossip) February 7, 2018

According to TMZ, Jennifer Pryor told them the “comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with friends, and documented it extensively in diaries” that she plans to publish them later this year. That, and she was clear: Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments.

She also shed more light on that relationship, saying that drugs were also a part of the culture back then.

“It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning,” she explained.

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about this:

I don't blame Richard at all! Young #MarlonBrando was 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xgxJD4zFwX — david barnes (@Blkice1David) February 8, 2018

I really do not care either way if an actor is straight, gay or bisexual but I do find it a little odd that the two people involved are now dead making it someone else's decision to say who they were. #MarlonBrando #RichardPryor — Randy (@RandyBoose) February 8, 2018

I am trying to pretend that I did not see that story about #RichardPryor and #MarlonBrando having sex with each other. — Are You Triggered? (@DestroyTheSJW) February 8, 2018

Since #QuincyJones spilling tea about #RichardPryor Sleeping with #MarlonBrando..y'all still mad at Patti for droppin a dime on Luther?lol pic.twitter.com/OdeystGrIw — THE GAMUTT|WebMag (@ZamZhinga) February 8, 2018

BEAUTIES: What do you think of this revelation? Does this make you think of Richard Pryor any differently?

RELATED NEWS:

Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says He Dated Ivanka Trump

Ye Old Playa: Quincy Jones Got Him 22 Girlfriends, And They Know About Each Other

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: