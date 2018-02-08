Music
Home > Music

Richard Pryor’s Wife Confirms He Slept With Marlon Brando

Jennifer Pryor claims the comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Man…Quincy Jones sure did spill a lot of tea in his interview with Vulture this week! One of the juicy tidbits he shared was that Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando had sex back in the day.

“Brando would “f*** anything. Anything! He’d f*** a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye,” Jones  said.

Well now Pryor’s widow is confirming that it’s all true!

According to TMZ, Jennifer Pryor told them the “comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with friends, and documented it extensively in diaries” that she plans to publish them later this year. That, and she was clear: Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments.

She also shed more light on that relationship, saying that drugs were also a part of the culture back then.

“It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning,” she explained.

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about this:

BEAUTIES: What do you think of this revelation? Does this make you think of Richard Pryor any differently?

RELATED NEWS:

Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says He Dated Ivanka Trump

Ye Old Playa: Quincy Jones Got Him 22 Girlfriends, And They Know About Each Other

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 8 hours ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 9 hours ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 10 hours ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 14 hours ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 1 day ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 1 day ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 1 day ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 1 day ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Photos