Remy Ma Reportedly Split Ways With Manager Vincent Herbert

The rumor mill is spinning news that rapper Remy Ma has split ways with manager Vince Herbert amid his divorce drama, TMZ reports.

Vince’s split from R&B songstress Tamar Braxton has proved to be disastrous–with allegations of a potential other kid and physical abuse claims twirling around in the fall out.

According to sources, Remy made the decision to split with Vince because his focus was on his relationship versus her career.

TMZ claims Vince failed to book studio time and schedule performances for the artist.

While Remy’s camp has been mum on the topic, Vince called into Wendy Williams’ show on Wednesday to say the rumors are false.

Back in November, Remy praised Vince’s abilities as her manager, saying “Vince is doing a great job. Pap looks over everybody’s shoulder.”

Time will tell if her feelings have changed.

SOURCE: MADAME NOIRE, TMZ

