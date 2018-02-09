FIRST LOOK: Yvette Nicole Brown Joins USA Network’s ‘Unsolved’

New Edition star Yvette Nicole Brown is set to make her debut on USA Network’s upcoming true crime anthology series, Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac & The Notorious B.I.G.

Brown will play Lois, Afeni Shakur’s friend, in the 10-part series that explores the murder investigations conducted by LAPD detective Greg Kading of hip-hop’s two biggest rap stars.

Luke James stars as Puff Daddy while Marcc Rose and Wavyy Jonez tackle the characters of Tupac and Biggie.

Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac & The Notorious B.I.G. premieres USA Network on February 27. Check out the trailer, below:

RELATED STORIES:

USA Network Orders TV Pilot ‘Unsolved’ About Tupac And Biggie Murders

Alabama Teacher Tells Students To ‘Turn The N-Word Tunes Off’ For Playing Tupac