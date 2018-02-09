Jeff Johnson Explains Why That Quincy Jones Interview Is Required Reading [EXCLUSIVE]

Just about everybody is talking about that explosive new interview with Quincy Jones. The outrageous tell-all brought us a gem of a look into the fabulous and fascinating life of the 84-year-old music legend. In it, he talks about who killed Kennedy, Michael Jackson‘s greediness, the state of today’s music and dating Ivanka Trump!

Jeff Johnson explains why, beyond all the juicy tidbits, it is definitely required reading. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Is This What Caused Quincy Jones To Be Hospitalized? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How 84-Year-Old Quincy Jones Is Literally Living The Best Single Life [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Jeff Johnson Is Outraged At The City Of Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: This Message From Jeff Johnson Is All You Need To Conquer 2018 [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: