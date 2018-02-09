The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson Explains Why That Quincy Jones Interview Is Required Reading [EXCLUSIVE]

Just about everybody is talking about that explosive new interview with Quincy Jones. The outrageous tell-all brought us a gem of a look into the fabulous and fascinating life of the 84-year-old music legend. In it, he talks about who killed Kennedy, Michael Jackson‘s greediness, the state of today’s music and dating Ivanka Trump!

Jeff Johnson explains why, beyond all the juicy tidbits, it is definitely required reading. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

