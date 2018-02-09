The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Kylie Jenner Broke Girl Code To Get With Travis Scott [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 3 hours ago
Kylie Jenner just had a baby girl with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. The two have been dating for a little while under the radar, and the announcement of the baby’s arrival is the first concrete confirmation of their relationship. Naturally, people have been wondering how the two first got together.

Well, it turns out the couple’s romance came out of a betrayal- because Travis initially may have belonged to Kylie’s close friend Justine Skye. Needless to say, the two aren’t so close anymore. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Happy Birthday, Kylie! The Jenner Sisters Take On Turks & Caicos

Happy Birthday, Kylie! The Jenner Sisters Take On Turks & Caicos

Kylie Jenner turned 19 on August 10, and to help her celebrate, sister Kendall and a couple of friends—Tyga, of course, included—jetsetted off to Turks & Caicos for some sun and fun with the birthday girl. “Happy birthday to me. I have the best friends,” Kylie shared in a Snapchat caption. Check out a few photos from their mini vacation.

Photos