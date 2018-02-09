How Kylie Jenner Broke Girl Code To Get With Travis Scott [EXCLUSIVE]

Kylie Jenner just had a baby girl with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. The two have been dating for a little while under the radar, and the announcement of the baby’s arrival is the first concrete confirmation of their relationship. Naturally, people have been wondering how the two first got together.

Well, it turns out the couple’s romance came out of a betrayal- because Travis initially may have belonged to Kylie’s close friend Justine Skye. Needless to say, the two aren’t so close anymore. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

