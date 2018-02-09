The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
T-Pain Told His Side Of The Quincy Jones Tribute Album Story [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
In Quincy Jones‘ instantly-legendary interview with Vulture, he spilled all of the tea. One moment of music history that he shed light on was the making of his 2010 tribute album, “Q: Soul Bossa Nostra.”Quincy said he wasn’t super into the idea, but a bunch of rappers wanted to record an album of versions of songs he has done over his career. The end result was lackluster for Quincy, who says in the interview “T-Pain, man, he didn’t pay attention to the details.”

Well, T-Pain has owned up to his part in that, responding in a series of tweets detailing what was actually a terrifying experience for him. Not only did T-Pain actually not wish to go through with facing the challenge of recreating the classic Michael Jackson song, “PYT,” he revealed that he ended up firing the managers that pressured him into it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

