How Cardi B Got Herself Caught Up In Gang Beef [EXCLUSIVE]

Cardi B may have gotten herself in some trouble ahead of All-Star weekend in L.A. She posted a photo in Instagram featuring herself in a blue fur coat, using to the word “blue” without the B. In gang culture, such a display of allegiance is a major no-no, especially ahead of spending some high-profile time in L.A. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
