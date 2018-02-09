Entertainment
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The Timberwolves

The man who rarely lets the world of basketball lovers down has made us all proud again. Coming off of the loosing streak, the Cavs made a come back against the Timbewolves in overtime.

LeBron James hit a game-winning buzzer-beater to lift the Cavaliers over the Timberwolves 140-138 in overtime Wednesday. James posted 37 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his ninth triple-double of the season.

Minnesota had the ball with the game tied and 24 seconds remaining and Jimmy Butler attacked the rim looking to take the lead, but James came and blocked his point-blank attempt to keep it knotted at 138. J.R. Smith collected the loose ball, but immediately started to dribble before calling a timeout, so Cleveland could not advance the ball to the front court.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James, left, drives against Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony

Jeff Green inbounded the ball with one second left, and threw it to James at the free throw line. James spun away from Butler and hit the game-winner. The Cavaliers had lost eight consecutive games on national television dating back to Christmas and had lost three of four games entering Wednesday. Cleveland is now 31-22 and will play the Hawks Friday.

