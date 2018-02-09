Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Harley-Davidson is recalling more than 250,000 motorcycles because the brakes might fail. The voluntary recall, which last week Harley said would cost it $29.4 million, covers CVO Touring and VSRC bikes model years 2008 through 2011 equipped with anti-lock brakes. Worldwide it includes more than 251,000 motorcycles, with nearly 175,000 of those bikes sold in the United States.

In July 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating problems with the brakes after getting 43 complaints, including reports of three crashes and two injuries. The problem is linked to a module that’s part of Harley’s anti-lock brake system that can corrode and fail without warning. Usually, only the front or rear brakes won’t work. But in one case, both systems gave out, resulting in a low-speed crash into a garage door.

The trouble appears to lie with the brake fluid, which some owners apparently aren’t changing as required every two years. The old fluid can become contaminated by moisture and may be corroding the anti-lock brake system’s actuator valves. If it does, the valves won’t work.

“While it may be true that complainants failed to adhere to Harley-Davidson’s two-year brake fluid service interval requirement, the consequent sudden and complete loss of brakes, without warning, is a concern,” the recall documents said.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 3 hours ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 3 hours ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 3 hours ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 3 hours ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 22 hours ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 23 hours ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 23 hours ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Photos