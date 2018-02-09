A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In The Works!

Well, it looks like the Spice Girls fans will get exactly what they really really want and that is another concert. All 5 women have not performed together since 2012 at the London Olympic Closing Ceremoney.

On Wednesday (Feb. 7), TMZ reported that a Spice Girls reunion tour through the United States and the U.K. is happening, though the group has not yet confirmed any tour plans. The rumors come after last week, when Emma Bunton (aka Baby Spice) posted a pic with her fellow Spice Girls — Victoria Beckham (Posh), Mel B (Scary), Geri Halliwell.

The Spice Girls are the biggest selling British girl group of all time, selling over 85 million records worldwide. The 5-piece reunited for a massively successful tour in 2007 and as previously noted, they last performed at the 2012 London Olympic Closing Ceremony. The women even had a hit movie in 1997 with Spice World, which earned over $100 million at the box office.

Read More: TMZ

