Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In The Works!

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Well, it looks like the Spice Girls fans will get exactly what they really really want and that is another concert. All 5 women have not performed together since 2012 at the London Olympic Closing Ceremoney.

On Wednesday (Feb. 7), TMZ reported that a Spice Girls reunion tour through the United States and the U.K. is happening, though the group has not yet confirmed any tour plans. The rumors come after last week, when Emma Bunton (aka Baby Spice) posted a pic with her fellow Spice Girls — Victoria Beckham (Posh), Mel B (Scary), Geri Halliwell.

The Spice Girls are the biggest selling British girl group of all time, selling over 85 million records worldwide. The 5-piece reunited for a massively successful tour in 2007 and as previously noted, they last performed at the 2012 London Olympic Closing Ceremony. The women even had a hit movie in 1997 with Spice World, which earned over $100 million at the box office.

Read More: TMZ

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 3 hours ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 3 hours ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 3 hours ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 3 hours ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 22 hours ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 23 hours ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 23 hours ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Photos