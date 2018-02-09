Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

OMG! What Would You Do If You Saw This At A Grocery Store?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
25383229

Source: David Leahy Ltd / Getty

A huge fish aquarium broke and spilled at a grocery store this week, causing the fish to swim aimlessly around the supermarket, freaking customers out. It totally sounds like a an episode of Spongebob.

 

Unfortunately, that actually happened at a grocery store in Tbilisi — a country in Georgia.

 

But, the real question is:

To say that someone is getting fired after the incident is an understatement. Hopefully fish were saved and no people were harmed.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 3 hours ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 3 hours ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 3 hours ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 3 hours ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 22 hours ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 23 hours ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 23 hours ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Photos