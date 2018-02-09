OMG! What Would You Do If You Saw This At A Grocery Store?

1 reads Leave a comment
A huge fish aquarium broke and spilled at a grocery store this week, causing the fish to swim aimlessly around the supermarket, freaking customers out. It totally sounds like a an episode of Spongebob.
Unfortunately, that actually happened at a grocery store in Tbilisi — a country in Georgia.
But, the real question is:
To say that someone is getting fired after the incident is an understatement. Hopefully fish were saved and no people were harmed.
