Jim Carrey Is Deleting Facebook And Selling Stock In Protest

The actor called out Mark Zuckerberg’s company for profiting of off Russian bots instead of stopping them.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Mark Zuckerberg attendes Mobile World Congress 2015

Source: David Ramos / Getty

Alrighty, then.

Jim Carey wants everyone to #UnfriendFacebook and he kind of has a point.

Read his tweet explaining the move below:

Carey told CNBC:

“For a long time America enjoyed a geographical advantage in the world with oceans on both sides to protect it,” Carrey said in a statement to CNBC. “Now, social media has created cyber-bridges over which those who do not have our best interest in mind can cross and we are allowing it. No wall is going to protect us from that.”

