“Kendrick Lamar Ft SZA -All The Stars” Music Video Is Black and Beautiful

With the release day of the highly anticipated Marvel Film “Black Panther”quickly approaching, Kendrick Lamar and Sza finally release the Visual for All The Stars the lead single off the “Black Panther” Soundtrack. The Music video is directed by Dave Myers and the little homies who also directed the last two singles off Kendricks album “Damn” The Video Starts with Kendrick Sailing Across a sea of waving hands dressed like Wakandan royalty, while Sza serenades us while in the middle of a galaxy in the shape of Africa. This Video has such beautiful shots especially the main shot of Sza during her verse where she is laying elegantly in a pool full of Kente cloth pieces while dances move around her. This Music video really starts off black history month with a bang!!

Check out the Music video below and let us know what you think about it in the comments

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: