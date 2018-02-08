So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Marjorie Harvey’s Outfit For The ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Premiere ‘Puff Puff’ Or Pass?

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Fifty Shades Freed Premiere look🖤

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on

Marjorie Harvey attended the Fifty Shades Freed premiere in Paris, France at the Salle Pleyel on Tuesday. She attended with her daughter, Lori Harvey.

'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Claires' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Harvey, age 53, showed off her toned legs in a voluminous little black dress from Saint Laurent Spring 2018 RTW collection.

'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Clair' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

She paired the look with oversized rounded rectangular earrings, lace-up black sandals, and a black feathered bag.

'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Claires' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

She wore silver eyeshadow and a nude lip gloss for her makeup.

FYI this is really who it's for 😜😉 @iamsteveharveytv #onmyway

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on

Steve Harvey clearly thinks this look is HAUTE, beauties, we want YOUR opinion. Take our poll below!

DON’T MISS:

Who Is More Fashionable In Fendi: Amandla Stenberg Or Marjorie Harvey?

Marjorie Harvey And Her Son Jason Begin Milan Fashion Week In Style

Battle Of The Lemons: Did Kris Jenner Or Marjorie Harvey Wear It Best?

Marjorie Harvey

#FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey's Best Style Moments

13 photos Launch gallery

#FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey's Best Style Moments

Continue reading #FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey’s Best Style Moments

#FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey's Best Style Moments

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 1 hour ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 21 hours ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 21 hours ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 21 hours ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 21 hours ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Photos