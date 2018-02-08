The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Why Mathew Knowles Has A Point About Colorism [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Mathew Knowles has written a book called “Racism: From The Eyes Of A Child.” In it, he shares stories from his childhood in the deep south, and the teachings of colorism that he internalized. He also talked about how it affects the industry- including the success of his own daughters, Beyonce and Solange.

People were quick with the backlash to that, but he’s actually right. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

