Gary With Da Tea Catches Juicy Stuntin’ With Her New Shades [EXCLUSIVE]

Juicy‘s got the full rundown on tonight’s episode of “Little Women: Atlanta.” She says there is a lot of envy going on. Last week, Jordan proposed to Amanda, but he didn’t give her twin sister a heads up, which is causing some fallout. Rickey Smiley is subsequently sad that he missed his chance with one of his beloved “wiggle-wiggle twins.”

Plus, Rickey Smiley talks about his love for Fire, the newest little woman to join the cast, and Juicy & her new shades stunt on everybody! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

