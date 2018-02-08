How Joey Badass Put A Dope Spin On Prince’s “When Doves Cry” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rapper Joey Badass has been out here silently making moves and ever evolving as an artist. He recently did a rendition of Prince‘s “When Doves Cry,” which, for some, might sound like sacrilege at first, but he put a dope, unique spin on it. Instead, he sang, “When Thugs Cry.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: How Post Malone’s “Rockstar” Originally Sounded With T-Pain & Joey Badass [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Can Joey Badass & Others Really Say They Helped Inspire Jay-Z’s “4:44?” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Mystikal, Joey Badass In Fire Freestyle! [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Jennifer Lopez Confirms Upcoming Cardi B Collaboration “Dinero”
- Kevin Hart Reportedly Getting His Own Animated Comedy Series On Fox
- Prank Call: Woman Hangs Up When Asked To Pay $1400 [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Black Tony Got “Stuck” In Yet Another Girl’s Bed [EXCLUSIVE]
- Super Bowl Champs! Fans Rejoice On The Streets After The Eagles Victory!
- Gary With Da Tea Catches Juicy Stuntin’ With Her New Shades [EXCLUSIVE]
- Cardi B Receives Gang Threats After Dissing Crips
- Remy Ma Fires Vincent Herbert
- Migos Tie The Beatles 54-Year-Old Record For Most Hot 100 Entries By A Group
- Meek Mill Says Some Of The Eagles Are Fighting For His Release