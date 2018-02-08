The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is It Ridiculous For Jennifer Hudson To Request “Work Diary” From Ex? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Jennifer Hudson is in the midst of a nasty custody battle with her ex David Ortunga over their son. The most recent developments allegedly involve Jennifer Hudson demanding her David get a job and keep a “work diary” for her to review. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Is Jennifer Hudson Using Order Of Protection To Gain Wins In Court? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Jennifer Hudson’s New Gig At “The Voice” Is Important [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Is Jennifer Hudson Making A Mistake By Leaving Her Fiance? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Jennifer Hudson Gets a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

13 photos Launch gallery

Jennifer Hudson Gets a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Continue reading Jennifer Hudson Gets a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jennifer Hudson Gets a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 1 hour ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 21 hours ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 21 hours ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 21 hours ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 21 hours ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Photos