Is It Ridiculous For Jennifer Hudson To Request “Work Diary” From Ex? [EXCLUSIVE]

Jennifer Hudson is in the midst of a nasty custody battle with her ex David Ortunga over their son. The most recent developments allegedly involve Jennifer Hudson demanding her David get a job and keep a “work diary” for her to review. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

