Prank Call: Woman Hangs Up When Asked To Pay $1400 [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. tells a woman that the floor in the apartment she just moved out of is damaged. He tells her she has to cough up $1,400! She, however, reported that damage to her building super a long time ago, so she is not going to be billed for such an expense. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

