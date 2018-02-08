The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Woman Hangs Up When Asked To Pay $1400 [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. tells a woman that the floor in the apartment she just moved out of is damaged. He tells her she has to cough up $1,400! She, however, reported that damage to her building super a long time ago, so she is not going to be billed for such an expense. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

February 7: This Day in Black History

February 7: This Day in Black History

February 7: This Day in Black History

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

