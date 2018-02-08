The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Says He’s Been Set Up & He Needs Animal Control [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony says he’s been set up by his girl, because she found out he’s been cheating on her! So she locked him in a room with his arch nemesis of animals: squirrels! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Needs A Doctor After A Back Rub With Fake Cologne [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black Tony Needs To Set Up A GoFundMe For His Mom After The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Got His Feet Done Instead Of Going To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Ayo, Juicy, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea, Teo

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

63 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 1 hour ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 21 hours ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 21 hours ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 21 hours ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 21 hours ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Photos