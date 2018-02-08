How Black Tony Got “Stuck” In Yet Another Girl’s Bed [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony called from yet another bed in yet another girl’s house. He says the woman won’t let him leave- plus, he says he thinks her kids changed the time on his phone from AM to PM! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

