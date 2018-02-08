Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump

Photo by

Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
News broke last week that 84-year-old music legend Quincy Jones had twenty-two girlfriends and the internet lost it’s mind.

Now the internet is loosing it again after Jones claims he dated Ivanka Trump 12-years-ago in an interview with Vulture magazine. The interview was a Q&A format and covered music, racism and politics.  Politics is what lead to the Ivanka revelation. 

What’s stirred everything up? Is it all about Trumpism?

It’s Trump and uneducated rednecks. Trump is just telling them what they want to hear. I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherfucker. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him. I used to date Ivanka, you know.

Wait, really?

Yes, sir. Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter KidadaA former model and current designer, Kidada is the daughter of Jones and his ex-wife Peggy Lipton. Jones’s other daughter with Lipton is the actress Rashida Jones. Jones has five other children, with four other women., said, “Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.” I said, “No problem. She’s a fine motherfucker.” She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.

Jones goes on in the interview to claim that The Beatles, “were the worst musicians in the world. They were no-playing motherfuckers”.  We don’t know if Jones is just getting a bit off with his older age or if he truly believes some of the wild things he said in the interview.  Check out the full interview here

