They Better SANG: Listen To Kevin Ross & Sonna Rele’s Cover Of Daniel Caesar & H.E.R.’s “Best Part” [VIDEO]

Kevin Ross popped up on fans with a nice, early and much-needed Valentine’s Day gift featuring Sonna Rele: A cover of Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.‘s song, “Best Part.”

The two took to social media to reveal the collaborative cover that’s just as sweet as the original. Listen:

Ross, a native of the DMV-area, says a video for he and Rele’s cover is coming soon. In the meantime, check out the teaser visual below and keep scrolling for dope photos of celebrities from the DMV.

