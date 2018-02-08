Remy Ma Kicks Vince Herbert to the Curb

Remy Ma has given her manager Vincent Herbert the boot.

The rapper, who had employed Tamar Braxton’s estranged husband to guide her expanding career as he had done in the past for his wife and Lady Gaga, has followed in Tamar’s footsteps and severed business ties with Herbert, according to TMZ.

Sources say Remy felt Herbert was spending more time trying to fix his marriage than further her career.

From TMZ:

We’re told he came up short on promises of being a “super manager” for Remy.

We’re told Remy’s complaints include Vincent dropping the ball on basic manager duties like booking studio time, and scheduling performances. On the other hand, Remy wanted no part of Vincent’s family drama — Tamar filing for divorce and a baby mama allegation — and our sources say that stuff was his focus.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Raymond Hall and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Steve Granitz and Getty Images