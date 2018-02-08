You’ll Never Believe What This Woman Found In Her Salad

Mom in Kittery Maine finds a LIZARD in her LETTUCE. She bought it at Shaw’s in Portsmouth and has heard back from the FDA that they are investigating how it happened. pic.twitter.com/d8OrdlC9o4 — Danielle Waugh NBC 10 Boston (@DWaughNBCBoston) February 6, 2018

Michelle Carr was shocked out of her mind when she found a dead lizard in her salad—minus the tail. She’d prepared the meal herself, but it turns out the lettuce was store-bought.

Carr, a resident from Kittery, Maine told WMUR, “It was disgusting. It was a shock. I immediately started to retch.”

“I put my fork into my salad after a couple of bites and realized that my fork was not in an avocado slice,” she continued. “It was a lizard.”

And what’s worse? Carr has a newborn baby at home, whom she says she’s breastfeeding and unfortunately, “There’s no way to know whether or not I actually ingested the tail or not.” The FDA is currently investigating the incident and the lettuce supplier is trying to figure out how this could have happened.

Of course, Twitter chimed in.

"Minus the tail"

NOPE NOPE NOPE https://t.co/gWlaPatw5n — Karanhm (@karanhm134) February 7, 2018

I'm going to move some things around to make room for my new fear. https://t.co/9rvEZQq215 — David Faber's Hair (@DavidFabersHair) February 7, 2018

We repeat…gross.

