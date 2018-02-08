Cardi B Receives Gang Threats After Dissing Crips

Cardi is receiving threats from apparent gang members because of what she posted on instagram.

On Monday, Cardi put up a shot of herself rocking a blue fur coat in Minneapolis. Her caption said, “I hate wearing Flue but this coat was too poppin.” It’s that word “Flue” that has her in serious hot water — it’s a way to knock Crips favorite color, blue, without using the actual word.

Cardi’s publicly stated she is a Blood, so the post pissed off the rival Crips.

See photo here.

