Remy Ma Fires Vincent Herbert

0 reads Leave a comment
According to TMZ, Remy Ma fired Vincent Herbert after he neglected basic manager duties like scheduling studio time and booking appearances.
Apparently, Vince is more focused on repairing his marriage to Tamar Braxton than managing his artists.
INSTADAILY: Remy Ma’s Glow-Up Is #LifeGloals
17 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: Remy Ma’s Glow-Up Is #LifeGloals
1. Remy Ma’s Fashion Glow-Up1 of 17
2.2 of 17
3.3 of 17
4.4 of 17
5.5 of 17
6.6 of 17
7.7 of 17
8.8 of 17
9.9 of 17
10.10 of 17
11.11 of 17
12.12 of 17
13.13 of 17
14.14 of 17
15.15 of 17
16.16 of 17
17.17 of 17
comments – Add Yours