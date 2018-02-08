9 O'Clock News
Remy Ma Fires Vincent Herbert

Posted 4 hours ago
According to TMZ,  Remy Ma fired Vincent Herbert after he neglected basic manager duties like scheduling studio time and booking appearances.

Apparently, Vince is more focused on repairing his marriage to Tamar Braxton than managing his artists.

Photos