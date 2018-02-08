9 O'Clock News
Meek Mill Says Some Of The Eagles Are Fighting For His Release

Meek believes the Eagles selecting “Dreams and Nightmares” as their intro song was a statement by the team that he was unjustly thrown in prison for a probation violation. He says, “I was encouraged injustice still matters to people,” this according to his lawyer, Joe Tacopina.

Meek says some of the Eagles have reached out to him and are fighting for his release.

“I wish my current situation was different, and that I could be with my brothers on that team, and the other Eagles fans, in celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he stated. “But I have faith that truth and justice will win out in the end.”

