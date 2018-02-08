Jennifer Lopez Confirms Upcoming Cardi B Collaboration “Dinero”

Jennifer Lopez & Cardi B have a new collab dropping “very soon.”

Over the past few months, Jennifer Lopez has been hinting at a collaboration with scorching hot rapper and fellow Bronx native Cardi B, and now it looks like it’s actually happening. On Tuesday, Jenny From the Block confirmed the upcoming collab with Cardi B in a new story from People Magazine.

“I feel like you already know that I collaborated with Cardi B,” People reports via Latina.com. “The name of the song is ‘Dinero.’ I don’t know what the video is going to be yet but we’ll see what we come up with.”

