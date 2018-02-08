Kevin Hart Reportedly Getting His Own Animated Comedy Series On Fox

Kevin Hart Reportedly Getting His Own Animated Comedy Series On Fox

Kevin Hart’s new animated comedy series, “Lil Kev,” is coming to Fox.

It looks like Kevin Hart is taking his talents to the small screen. According to Deadline, the Philadelphia comedian is getting his own animated TV series called Lil Kev which will be coming to Fox. Written by Michael Price (The Simpsons) and Matt Claybrooks, Lil Kev will be a series based on Hart’s childhood, with voice overs coming from Kevin Hart (of course), Wanda Sykes, Keith Robertson, Gerald Johnson, and Deon Cole.

The show’s premise allegedly focuses around “the story of a 12-year-old, pint-sized, optimistic, highly imaginative kid who navigates growing up in the crime filled inner-city of North Philly,” Deadline reports. The series will also include appearances from “his strong, quick-tempered mother, drug addicted father, pessimistic older brother, ex-con uncle, and wise-ass talking dog.”

