The Migos are quickly setting themselves up to be the most successful hip hop group of all time with these numbers.

14 songs off of their new album #Culture2 are currently charting on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. No other musical duo or group has done this except the Beatles back on April 11, 1964. The cast off #Glee has been the only group to come close with 9 simultaneously Hot 100 entries back in 2011.

READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: