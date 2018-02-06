Music
Home > Music

Temptations Singer Dennis Edwards Was Allegedly Abused By Wife Before His Death

New allegations claim Dennis' last days were riddled with abuse.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted February 6, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment
Jazz A Vienne Festival

Source: David Redfern / Getty

In the wake of Temptations’ frontman Dennis Edwards death, new abuse allegations have emerged against his wife, St. Louis Dispatch reports.

The 74-year-old died February 1st after complications with meningitis, but adult protective services investigators claim he was physically assaulted before his death by his wife, Brenda.

Details of the report claim Brenda attempted to suffocate Dennis by “holding his head facedown in bed,” and accused Brenda of taking his hearing aids out when he was “bed bound and immobile.”

Before Dennis’ death, an emergency protective order was granted against Brenda on Jan. 18th. Once Dennis passed, the order barring Brenda to have contact with him was cancelled.

In a statement, Brenda denied wrongdoing.  “I loved Dennis, and we were married for 18 years,” she said. “I would have never done anything to harm him. These allegations are false and defamatory and will be proven as such. Until this is all over, I have no further comment.”

The Chicago police confirmed that there is an open criminal investigation regarding the accusations.

SOURCE: STL Today

RELATED LINKS

Former Temptations Lead Singer Dennis Edwards Dead At 74

Jenifer Lewis has been everyone’s mama, including Tina Turner to Melvin’s in the “Temptations” &amp; many more. (PR)

Does Morris Chestnut Give Into Temptation In This Exclusive ‘When The Bough Breaks’ Clip?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 6 hours ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 6 hours ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 6 hours ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 7 hours ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Travis Scott Scores Big 2 Times! In Court…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Photos