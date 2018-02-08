The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How T.I. Owned Up To Speech’s Accusations About Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Speech from the progressive 90s hip-hop group, Arrested Development, caused a stir. He posted a photo from Jay-Z‘s Tidal brunch, which featured the wealthiest men of hip-hop. In his caption, he criticized those men for how they accumulated that wealth; with hip-hop that touted negative black stereotypes and harmful lyrics about women, and more.

When Raven-Symoné reposted it, she caught the wrath of the interwebs, including some of the men in the photo. But T.I. stepped up and honestly owned up to it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why T.I.’s On Point With Concerns About Women Who Lie About Rape [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  How T.I. Perfectly Shaded & Praised Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: T.I. On How Getting Pulled Over Taught Him How To Be An Actor [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

Continue reading T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 24 hours ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 24 hours ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 24 hours ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 1 day ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Photos