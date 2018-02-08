The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Hip-Hop’s Dream Super Bowl Halftime Show Gaining Popularity? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
After a lukewarm (at best) reception to this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, people are calling for the next one to be done right. Especially because next year’s game is set in Atlanta, a city whose music history is rich with both hip-hop and R&B acts that will bring the house down.

The chatter around the subject was already moderate, but then, Bruno Mars hopped onto Twitter and said it straight up to the NFL. Could we really make this happen?! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

[caption id="attachment_2815488" align="alignleft" width="902"] Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty[/caption] Last week, film director Matthew Cherry decided that on Super Bowl Sunday, Black Twitter should rejoice and make it #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay instead. And that's exactly what they did...and it was glorious. Here are 35 amazing Tweets honoring the iconic singing legend. Justin Timberlake who?

