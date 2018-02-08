Super Bowl Champs! Fans Rejoice On The Streets After The Eagles Victory!

Super Bowl Champs! Fans Rejoice On The Streets After The Eagles Victory!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Super Bowl Celebration

Still Celebrating: Super Bowl Celebration On Broad Street (Exclusive Photos)

Still Celebrating: Super Bowl Celebration On Broad Street (Exclusive Photos)

Still Celebrating: Super Bowl Celebration On Broad Street (Exclusive Photos)

What a night, what a week, what a year! The Philadelphia Eagles have done the improbable, and the fans hit Broad Street to celebrate together! Check out some of our favorite moments on social and in the streets from the Eagles first Super Bowl win!

Thursday, February 8th, the Super Bowl victory parade will take place, starting at Broad and Pattison & ending at the art museum! Come out and celebrate with us!

 

All I can do is laugh….We had a blast yesterday at the game. I treated my entire team to the Superbowl….I love the shit out of my brothers!!!! This tour is about to be insane….Click the link in my Bio & get your tickets to my "Irresponsible Tour" ASAP!!!!! #irresponsibletour #ComedicRockStarShit #LiveLoveLaugh #ImDoneDrinkingForaLongTime #ImStillHungOver …..P.S me in the huddle with the players might be the funniest shit ever…..I still can't believe we won the Superbowl….Im so damn happy for my city!!!!!!! Get yo tickets damn it!!!!! #irresponsibletour …..P.S again….Peep the way I told my security to stop worrying about me and to stay with my wife and then I got jumped by the football players in the huddle….I got pissed when they rubbed my head for some reason😂😂😂😂 I cant stop laughing 😂😂😂😂😂 #irresponsible

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

I Love My City #Philly #FreeMeekMill

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinmyview) on

Photos