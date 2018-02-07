‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour Bus Accident 1 Person Dead

The relentless winter storms everywhere have been the talk of the winter season. In some states, driving in the snow is not so far fetch as many cities don’t believe in shutting down their cities, schools, let alone their highways but maybe city officials should as this 19 vehicle pileup proves that not everyone is built to drive in snow storms.

A 21-year-old woman was killed in the Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour bus accident on Monday (Feb. 5) involving a total of 19 vehicles. Josephina Mae Buffington died in the Ames, Iowa tragedy and four others were injured, according to a crash report by the Iowa State Patrol. The report notes that Buffington was not wearing a seatbelt.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig tells PEOPLE the 19-vehicle crash occurred near Poweshiek County on Interstate 80 near Grinnell on Monday. Three vehicles were on the shoulder of I-80 when a semi-truck struck a vehicle. The cast and crew of the Dancing with the Stars show only suffered minor injuries, but are safe. See the official statement from the tour’s Instagram page below.

IMPORTANT UPDATE FROM DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! REGARDING TONIGHT’S SHOW IN AMES, IOWA: One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of “Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night” was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries. Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance, tonight’s show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IA has been cancelled. To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight. Information regarding rescheduling and/or refunds will be available soon. ~ Instagram @dwtslivetour

Prayers for all involved in this tragic accident.

