Showing Mom And Dad How To Hit The Latest Dance Crazes

0 reads Leave a comment
Tweeter @Omotoda818 blessed the timeline with this video of her teaching her Nigerian parents to hit the latest dance moves of the day.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Posted 3 hours ago
Tweeter @Omotoda818 blessed the timeline with this video of her teaching her Nigerian parents to hit the latest dance moves of the day.
Hey guys !!!! So I have a new video out featuring both my mom and my dad, teaching them all the popular dance crazes 😭!!!! 😂😂😂 link in bio!!! 😜 pic.twitter.com/Dri3dtoznW
— Efetiti🇳🇬🌸 (@omotoda818) February 5, 2018