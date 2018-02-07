Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Showing Mom And Dad How To Hit The Latest Dance Crazes

From the milly rock to the “shoot” hop, one Nigerian tweeter put her folks on the latest moves for the TL’s amusement.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Prince Remembered In New Orleans

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Tweeter @Omotoda818 blessed the timeline with this video of her teaching her Nigerian parents to hit the latest dance moves of the day.

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 4 hours ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Travis Scott Scores Big 2 Times! In Court…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Photos