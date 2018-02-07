9 O'Clock News
Kylie Jenner Posts Photo Of Daughter & Name

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Marie Claire Fresh Faces Party - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Kylie Jenner put a hold on everyone’s Super Bowl plans this past Sunday. She finally cleared up the biggest non-confirmed rumor of 2017 by sharing a statement and the most beautiful, almost tear-jerking video of her pregnancy and birth of a new baby girl. The only thing we’ve been waiting for was the name!

A few weeks ago her sister, Kim Kardashian West had the internet going crazy (we have yet to decide if it was a good or bad thing) about their daughter’s name Chicago. Because of this, we’ve been wondering for the past few days if Kylie would follow after Kim’s unconventional names or follow more of a regular path like Kourtney Kardashian.

Well, this recent post on Instagram might be the answer. Kylie posted a photo of her daughter’s hand with part of her face. The caption states “stormi 👼” which might be our answer. What’re your thoughts?

stormi webster 👼🏽

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

