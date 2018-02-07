Music
Home > Music

Go Behind The Scenes Of Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Premiere Look

Written By: Darralynn Hutson

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Angela Bassett shut down the Black Panther premiere in a yellow Naeem Khan jumpsuit that set the Internet on fire. Bassett, who portrays Queen Ramona, mother of king T’Challa, looked radiant in the fun fringe creation by the Indian designer, who dresses all of Hollywood.

Together with stylist Jennifer Austin, hair artist, Kimberly Kimble and makeup artist D’Andre Michael, Angela rocked the red carpet serving regal vibes straight from Wakanda. Accessorized in gold plated bangles by Darrell Roache and a four finger ring by Douriean, Angela looked every bit royal.

Go behind the look when you keep scrolling:

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

Angela Bassett

Source: Jennifer Austin / Jennifer Austin

RELATED STORIES:

GET THE LOOK: Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Yellow Jumpsuit

Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2

The Stars Were Shining Bright at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

16 photos Launch gallery

The Stars Were Shining Bright at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

Continue reading The Stars Were Shining Bright at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

The Stars Were Shining Bright at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

The stars were out last night for the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel’s Black Panther. It’s easily the most highly anticipated movie of the year. The sea of celebs was one thing, but their colorful Afro-centric ensembles were another—even more amazing—thing altogether. Check them out!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 4 hours ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Lady Gaga Remaining European Tour Dates Cancelled Due…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Justin Timberlake Superbowl Halftime Performance 14 Years Later…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Did Ryan Henry Really Shoot Up The “Black…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
AutoNation Inc. No Longer Refuses To Hire Job…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Colts LB Edwin Jackson & Uber Driver Killed…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Larry Nassar Sentenced An ADDITIONAL 40 to 125…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Travis Scott Scores Big 2 Times! In Court…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
Photos