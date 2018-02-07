Tamron Hall Claps Back At White Writer Who’s Mad She’s ‘Unapologetically Black’

Tamron Hall is not here for the nonsense or conservatives trying to twist her words. She will clap all the way back.

This is the lesson conservative writer Jeryl Bier had to learn the hard way when he tried to come for the former TODAY Show host on Twitter for statements she said in a recent interview with “Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart.”

For those of us missing @tamronhall on our TVs, here she is with @CapehartJ: ‘Unapologetically’ black and American https://t.co/A4bxONvlO3 — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) February 6, 2018

See, in her sit-down, Tamron spoke in detail about how she and her family are “unapologetically Black and supportive of our community, but also unapologetically American and supportive of this country and what we represent.”

“Some believe, if you are too pro-your-community, you’re anti-someone else’s. And we will shrink away from those conversations,” she told host Jonathan Capehart.

She added: “We want to be at the table because of our talent, because of our hard work. We never want to be at the table because we are Black. And so sometimes, we shrink away from those things that make us special because of who we are as Black people,” she added.

Now, for whatever reason, Bier, who writes for the Daily Standard, felt such a way about a Black person loving their Blackness during Black History Month, that he shed a lot white tears about it on Twitter.

“Remind me why ‘Unapologetically Black’ is OK?,” he tweeted.

remind me why "Unapologetically black" is ok? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 6, 2018

No worries, got Ms. Hall got him nicely reminded him to stop cherry picking sound bites and actually listen to the entire interview first before opening his mouth.

“Remind me why it bothers you?” Hall replied.

“Never mind you opted to Jedi mind-trick the rest of my sentence, hoping it would vanish. I also said ‘unapologetically American’ But I can guess why you didn’t see it. Enjoy the interview in full.”

Remind me why it bothers you? Never mind you opted to Jedi mind-trick the rest of my sentence, hoping it would vanish. I also said “unapologetically American” But I can guess why you didn’t see it. 🤭 Enjoy the interview in full. https://t.co/tIHgzFXKHr — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) February 6, 2018

Soon after, Bier tried to issue a correction:

I was wrong to comment before reading the article. I have corrected that. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 6, 2018

All of which, Tamron politely declined:

No need. Your reaction to my saying “unapologetically Black” triggered something enough so you tweeted before reading. I graciously decline your correction. All the best. https://t.co/uOE5TkTkKT — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) February 6, 2018

And when Bier continued on trying to defend his stance saying it wouldn’t be OK be “unapologetically white” and obnoxiously question why race matters, Tamron had to shut it all the way down:

Sir you made me into a stereotype based on a headline. YOU saw the word black and not American. YOU decided to react rather than listen to the interview and now I am suppose to answer your questions. YOU keep waiting. With all due respect. https://t.co/BVVzuHTsR0 — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) February 6, 2018

Tamron’s fans weren’t having any of this either and chimed in:

if you had any empathy or historical context you would know Black people have had to apologize for their Blackness. Treated as "the other" and as American law once stated "3/5 of a human being" – do you understand that? No you do not. You just want to be loud and wrong on here. — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) February 6, 2018

Jeryl, your insistence on denying the legacy of racism, and equating the experiences of black and white Americans, makes you a troll. And I block trolls. Bye! — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) February 6, 2018

Hi, Jery. I’ve found that a good rule of thumb is to just stop, drop, and roll. Just stop arguing. Drop your BS theories. And try to get some perspective from what you’re being told. Can’t hurt. And you’re for sure not educating anyone with this amateur hour stuff. — Guy — Guy English (@gte) February 6, 2018

If an effect is felt by a racial group the only way for that racial group to *ask* for that effect to be mitigated or stopped was to talk about race…which in the 90s was countered with "I don't see race" so no pattern-recognition. — Rachel Joy Larris (@RachelLarris) February 6, 2018

What does wishing blackness was not a “thing” even mean? You know whiteness is a “thing.” White supremacy is a “thing” that we all live with. We are NOT a color blind society. — WhiteNonsenseRoundup (@nowhitenonsense) February 6, 2018

Whereas white people can and do celebrate their ethnic heritage. Irish/Russian/Swedish/etc pride. The majority of African-Americans cannot do that. Their collective known heritage is American blackness, far fewer are able to trace their roots back to countries and tribes. /2 — Alex Nelson (@aenelson4) February 6, 2018

Welp! This did not end well for him.

Hopefully next time, this Jerry character will think before he Tweets. Better yet, just keep Black women’s names out of his mentions.

