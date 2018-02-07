So Beautiful
Mary J. Blige Attends The Oscar Nominee Luncheon Wearing Head To Toe Winter White

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 3 hours ago
Mudbound actress Mary J. Blige attended the 90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon on Monday in Beverly Hills, California. Blige, 47, gave us a head-to-toe winter white outfit on the red carpet.

90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Styled by Law Roach, whose celebrity clients also include Zendaya and Celine Dion, put Blige in a Tom Ford top and skirt. Roach finished off the look with Le Silla boots. Expect to see corset belts more frequently this year. Our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James, loves this Byron Lars Beauty Mark Multi Textured Elastic Corset Belt ($340.00 at ByronLarsBeautyMark.com).

90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Mary stuck with blonde tresses and a glossy nude lip. She had a bronze-brown eye and looked natural on the red carpet. The nude lip trend is sticking around! She wore delicate and large earrings and rings to accessorize her look.

Congratulations to Mary. J. Blige on her well-deserved nomination! Beauties, what do you think of her look?

