Rickey Smiley’s Grandad Makes Specific Request Of $92 In A Birthday Card [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Rickey Smiley, and the rest of the morning show crew, loves his grandad, who just turned 92 on February 5th. Rickey gave him a call on-air, and everybody said hello and wished him a happy belated birthday. When he answered, he was still in bed watching TV, and he would not be reprimanded for it. After he makes an attempt at remembering everyone’s names, he requests 92 bucks from everyone in a birthday card!

Grandad talks about relaxing and drinking Crown, and living life he’s 18 years old. When Rickey Smiley says he’s sending him a young “40-year-old dancer,” he said the doctor recommends no more of that! Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

The Latest:

February 6: This Day in Black History

15 photos Launch gallery

February 6: This Day in Black History

Continue reading February 6: This Day in Black History

February 6: This Day in Black History

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

