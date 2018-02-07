Headkrack Makes Everyone Confront Their Morals For $900K A Day [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” cast found out today that Judge Judy is the highest paid TV personality. She makes $47 Million a year, which works out to $900,000 a day. For such a huge, lovely sum of cash on a daily basis for a year, what would you do?

Headkrack poses a very specific version of that question to his co-workers: for $900K a day for a year, would you “perform” one time on camera? Juicy, Beyonce Alowishus and Headkrack were down initially, but as they changed and rearranged the stipulations, debate was kicked up! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

