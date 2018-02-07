Looks Like Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album Is Going To Be Fire [EXCLUSIVE]

Snoop Dogg has been saying for years now that he’s got a gospel album on the way. People mostly shrugged off such a perceived “unusual” project from the legendary west coast rapper, but he was serious. Now, the fruits of his labor are emerging.
He performed with gospel singer Rance Allen during a Super Bowl gospel event- and it sounded awesome. Click on the audio player to get a sneak peak of it from this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus Lands Modeling Jobs [VIDEO]
RELATED: How Snoop Dogg Hilariously Roasted Donald Trump Over Marshawn Lynch [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Did Snoop Dogg Really Cross The Line By Shooting Trump Clown In New Video? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
- Gary’s Tea: Can The Artist Who Broke Up Mary J. Blige’s Marriage Still Have A Career? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Could This Be The Face Of The Great Pharaoh, Nefertiti?
- Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause I Feel Like Niether? [Opinion]
- Philadelphia Eagles Players Plan On Skipping White House Visit
- Kim Kardashian’s Kimoji Hearts Fragrance Line Makes $10 Million In 4 Days
- Look Who Just Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’
- Beyoncé’s Father Says She Wouldn’t Be As Popular If She Wasn’t Light Skin
- Not Christ-Like: Ben Carson Reportedly Wants To Raise The Rent On Housing Aid Recipients
- Gary Owen’s Heated Message For Mo’Nique: ‘Take Responsibility For Your S**t!’