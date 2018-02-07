The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Looks Like Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album Is Going To Be Fire [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 3 hours ago
Snoop Dogg has been saying for years now that he’s got a gospel album on the way. People mostly shrugged off such a perceived “unusual” project from the legendary west coast rapper, but he was serious. Now, the fruits of his labor are emerging.

He performed with gospel singer Rance Allen during a Super Bowl gospel event- and it sounded awesome. Click on the audio player to get a sneak peak of it from this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

